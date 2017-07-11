Car collides with train at west Phoenix intersection

Car collides with train at 43rd. Avenue and Camelback Road (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two people were hurt when a car collided with a train at a Phoenix intersection Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road.

The occupants of the car were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Traffic was snarled in the area as the intersection was shut down for a brief time. The road reopened a short time later.

Re: 43av/Camelback. Train is cleared, road reopening shortly. — Sgt. Vince Lewis (@SgtVinceLewis) July 11, 2017

Road closed: Camelback east&west at 43rd Ave, for car/train collision. Use alt route. pic.twitter.com/lqLIhnB7LH — Sgt. Vince Lewis (@SgtVinceLewis) July 11, 2017

