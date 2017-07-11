Car collides with train at west Phoenix intersection

Posted: Updated:
Car collides with train at 43rd. Avenue and Camelback Road (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Car collides with train at 43rd. Avenue and Camelback Road (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two people were hurt when a car collided with a train at a Phoenix intersection Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road.

The occupants of the car were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Traffic was snarled in the area as the intersection was shut down for a brief time. The road reopened a short time later.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.