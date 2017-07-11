Beware: 'Free' apps may cost you

It's a good idea to go through your phone periodically and look for apps you don't use anymore. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phones, laptops and tablets. All those, are all part of our culture and a big part of our entertainment

“Apps are one of the biggest reasons we love our smartphones and free apps. Everybody loves free apps!” Ken Colburn of Data Doctors said.

But Colburn says there's always a catch to "free."

“First and foremost, you gotta understand why is this app free? There's gotta be an angle, this is not some altruistic thing. There has to be a revenue component somewhere in there,” Colburn said.

“Generally speaking, a free app is supported through advertising. In general, people will say, 'I’m willing to put up with ads to get a free app,'” Colburn said.

But these free apps could end up costing you in other ways.

“The problem is if you're in a limited data program and you use these free apps, a lot of these ads are downloading in the background while you're playing these games. You're using up your data plan with these free apps,” Colburn said.

And there are other gimmicks those free apps utilize that you need to be aware of.

“Another thing that a lot of free apps ask for and sometimes require in exchange for this free app, they have you sign in with your Facebook account or what have you,” Colburn said.

Or they may ask you to sign up using one of your other social media accounts like Twitter or Instagram.

“Basically, you've given them a lot of personal information about you and they can silently track your usage,” Colburn said.

So, Colburn said before you hit that next "free app," think twice.

“It might make sense to spend the 99 cents so that you never have to worry about these ads kinda eating up your data plan,” Colburn said.

By the way, it's a good idea to go through your phone periodically and look for apps you don't use anymore. Getting rid of those apps will free up space and may prevent unwanted data from being used.

