Phoenix man accused of manslaughter in gang member shooting

A Phoenix man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter for allegedly shooting a fellow gang member last year.

Bond was set at $150,000 for 21-year-old Vicente Vega Perez at his initial court appearance Monday.

He doesn't have an attorney yet.

Perez is accused of shooting Jonathan Carrillo in the head in a Phoenix condominium last Oct. 21.

Court documents state that Perez and Carrillo both were members of a documented street gang in north Phoenix.

Perez originally told police that Carrillo had shot himself with an AK-47 rifle, but authorities say an autopsy report refuted that.

