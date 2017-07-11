4 suspects arrested for Mingus High truck theft

Anthony Vasquez, 18, was arrested Sunday evening on charges including theft of means of transportation and criminal damage; both offenses are felonies. (Source: Cottonwood Police Department)

The last outstanding suspect in a double theft of maintenance trucks was apprehended Sunday evening.

Anthony Vasquez, 18, was arrested on charges including theft of means of transportation and criminal damage.

Vasquez and three male minors, two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old, are accused of stealing maintenance trucks from Mingus Union High School Friday morning.

One truck was found later that morning by the Sedona Police Department near milepost 361 on State Route 89A.

The 17-year-old and a 15-year-old were spotted fleeing the area by a person in a hot air balloon. The person in the hot air balloon guided the police to the teens by Bill Grey Road at milepost 358.

Both teens were charged with theft of means of transportation and criminal damage. The 17-year-old received additional charges for possession of alcohol by a minor and drug paraphernalia.

The second truck was found later in the evening by two off-duty police dispatchers in an apartment complex parking lot near the Cottonwood Police Department.

The next morning another 15-year-old was apprehended in the 100 block of South 10th Street in Cottonwood.

The total financial loss from the theft is unknown.

