Inmate sentenced for attacking officer during prison riot

Montiel pleaded guilty last month to the lesser offense of attempting to partake in a prison riot. (Source: Arizona Department of Corrections)

A judge Monday sentenced David Montiel to nine years in prison with 52 days credited for time already served for assaulting Ofc. Orfelina Zavala during a riot (Source: Arizona Department of Corrections)

An Arizona corrections officer confronted her attacker in court to tell him she was tired of being his victim.

The Pinal Central reports (http://bit.ly/2u5u2cA ) a judge Monday sentenced David Montiel to nine years in prison with 52 days credited for time already served for assaulting officer Orfelina Zavala during a riot April 9, 2015, at the Arizona Department of Corrections complex in Florence.

According to court records, up to 30 inmates assaulted corrections officers in the dining hall. Zavala claims two inmates blocked her from leaving the area and video surveillance shows her being punched in the face multiple times.

Montiel pleaded guilty last month to the lesser offense of attempting to partake in a prison riot, making him subject to serving up to 13 years in prison.

