PD: Glendale woman sexually assaulted by man staying in guest house

A Glendale woman says she was sexually assaulted by a man who was staying in her guest house.

Efrain Contreras, 36, faces one felony count of sexual assault and three felony counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

On July 9, a woman called Glendale police, saying she had been sexually assaulted.

According to the police reports, the suspect, Contreras, was found asleep in a guest house on the victim's property.

The victim told police she was asleep in her bed when Contreras entered the room and sexually assaulted her.

The woman says she told the suspect "two times to stop and tried pushing him off her and he then stopped," according to police documents.

The victim told police the suspect "begged her not to tell anyone and gave her $100," according to police documents. The victim then left the residence with her child.

As officers conducted a security sweep of the guest house where Contreras was staying, they reportedly found one shotgun, one rifle and one handgun in plain view in the only bedroom.

The rifle was reported stolen.

According to police documents, the suspect "admitted to possessing the firearms," and said he "bought them from a friend who left the country. He stated he did not know the rifle was stolen."

Police say that during questioning, Contreras "changed his story several times first stating he did not touch" the victim. He later "admitted that he had sex with [the victim] against her will and that he raped her," and then he "changed his story again."

Contreras is not a U.S. citizen. He has been deemed not eligible for bail.

His next court appearance is set for July 17.

