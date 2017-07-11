4 people injured after car runs into bus stop

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a car that drove into a bus stop at 19th Avenue and Camelback on Tuesday afternoon.

There were four reported injuries from the incident.

The 62-year-old man who was driving the car was transported with a medical complaint.

A 7-month-old girl was transported to a trauma center with a heady injury.

An 8-year-old boy with a leg injury and a 30-year-old woman with unknown injuries were also transported.

Police later said the injuries were all "extremely minor."

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the three patients were waiting at a bus stop when the car hit them.

