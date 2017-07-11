AZ Cards coach Bruce Arians talks candidly about cancer in his new book

Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians talks candidly about cancer in his new book, and also reveals he had had a post-season surgery due to another health scare.

His book, which was released Tuesday, is called The Quarterback Whisperer - How to Build an Elite NFL Quarterback .

Arians tweeted Tuesday:

"Proud and excited for my book release today! "

Arians, who co-authored the 352-page book with best-selling writer Lars Anderson, reminisces about stories, strategies and the make-up of players he has helped groom.

Arians also delves into his personal life in the book.

He had a rough year, health-wise, in 2016. There was a medical scare in San Diego in the preseason (diverticulitis) and then another hospital check in late November.

Now, in "The Quarterback Whisperer," Arians acknowledges there was third health concern that had to be taken care of after the season.

Arians writes that he was out to dinner with his wife, Chris, in December when he got a call from his doctor. Arians had just been to the doctor to get a hernia checked, and his ultrasound revealed a small spot on his kidney - renal cell carcinoma.

Amazingly, Arians coached the remainder of the season before having surgery to remove a "small portion" of the kidney in February.

"Now I feel great," Arians writes. "My energy has returned. I'm told I'm cancer-free again. I'm ready for at least one more season of NFL football; maybe more."

According to the Arizona Cardinals website, Arians had to deal with a lot of heartbreak around that time.

Both his brother-in-law and his longtime agent passed away from cancer. Arians also has a history with cancer. He battled prostate cancer in 2007, and had to have some cancerous cells scraped off his nose during his first summer work with the Cardinals in 2013.

"I now realize more than ever nothing is guaranteed in life," Arians writes. "Every day needs to enjoyed and celebrated to the fullest. Roses need to be smelled, sunsets savored, time with family cherished. Moving forward, I want to be a beacon of hope for others struggling with cancer. My fight is their fight. I'm not coaching for myself in 2017; I'm coaching for everyone who's dealing with cancer. This is my charge."

What is an elite NFL QB and what separates that player from the others? One answer is the coach they share. In the recent history of the biggest game on earth, one man is the common thread that connects several of the very best in the sport: Peyton Manning; Ben Roethlisberger; Andrew Luck; and the resurgent Carson Palmer. That coach is Bruce Arians.



A larger than life visionary who trained under the tutelage of Bear Bryant, Arians has had a major impact on the development and success of each of these players. For proof beyond the stats, go to the sources.

Born in Paterson, NJ, Arians played football at Virgina Tech in the '70s. That's where he began his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 1975.

His first NFL job was with the Kansas City Chief. He was the running backs coach from 1989 until 1992.

He went back and forth between pro and college teams -- Mississippi State, New Orleans Saints and Alabama -- until he landed with the Indianapolis Colts in 1998. From there he went to the Cleveland Browns and then the Pittsburgh Steelers.

