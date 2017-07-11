SLIDESHOW: Gold Canyon storm damage

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Ryan Haarer, 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: Ryan Haarer, 3TV/CBS 5)
GOLD CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The monsoon finally unleashed its fury of rain on parts of the Valley late Monday night. The Valley wasn’t the only place that saw rain. Heavy rain also came down in the Tucson area. Gold Canyon resident Kevin Nunn said there was plenty of damage in his area.

APP USERS: Click for photos from Gold Canyon

Click here for full story >>>