Sweet and Spicy Pecans, Fundido and Seawater Chops with Papaya-Coconut Salsa

Sweet and Spicy Pecans

4 cups sliced pecans

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon chipotle powder

1/2 teaspoon ground canola

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Fundido

4 cups diced fresh peaches

1 cup sour cream

1 cup diced roasted poblano chiles

1 1/2 cup chopped onion

2 cups goat cheese

1 cup jack cheese, shredded

1 cup sweet and spicy pecans

oil as needed

salt and pepper

ground ancho or guajillo chile to taste

Toast the pecans in a dry skillet over medium heat. When they are golden, add the butter and toss.Sprinkle with the salt, sugar, chipotle and canola, and keep tossing. Add the vanilla while tossing.

Heat a lightly oiled cast-iron skillet. Add the onion and brown well, then add the peaches and green chile. Stir with sour cream. Top with goat cheese and jack cheese, sprinkle with a bit of salt, pepper, and powdered chile, slide into a 450 degree oven until cheese is melted. Remove, sprinkle with pecans, and serve with tortillas.

Seawater chops with papaya-coconut salsa

Salsa

2 cups diced Mexican papaya

1/2 cup coconut milk

1/2 cup diced red onion

1/2 cilantro

2 Serrano chiles cut in half and sliced thinly

1/2 teaspoon of salt

Dissolve sea salt or kosher salt into water. Put 4 thick bone-on pork chops into the water to marinate overnight in the fridge.

Next day bring them to room temp and grill them to medium well. Serve with Papaya-Coconut Salsa.