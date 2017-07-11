Sweet and Spicy Pecans, Fundido and Seawater Chops with Papaya-Coconut Salsa

Sweet and Spicy Pecans
4 cups sliced pecans
1 tablespoon butter
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon chipotle powder
1/2 teaspoon ground canola
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Fundido
4 cups diced fresh peaches
1 cup sour cream
1 cup diced roasted poblano chiles
1 1/2 cup chopped onion
2 cups goat cheese
1 cup jack cheese, shredded
1 cup sweet and spicy pecans
oil as needed
salt and pepper
ground ancho or guajillo chile to taste
Toast the pecans in a dry skillet over medium heat. When they are golden, add the butter and toss.Sprinkle with the salt, sugar, chipotle and canola, and keep tossing. Add the vanilla while tossing.
Heat a lightly oiled cast-iron skillet. Add the onion and brown well, then add the peaches and green chile. Stir with sour cream. Top with goat cheese and jack cheese, sprinkle with a bit of salt, pepper, and powdered chile, slide into a 450 degree oven until cheese is melted. Remove, sprinkle with pecans, and serve with tortillas.
Seawater chops with papaya-coconut salsa
Salsa
2 cups diced Mexican papaya
1/2 cup coconut milk
1/2 cup diced red onion
1/2 cilantro
2 Serrano chiles cut in half and sliced thinly
1/2 teaspoon of salt
Dissolve sea salt or kosher salt into water. Put 4 thick bone-on pork chops into the water to marinate overnight in the fridge.
Next day bring them to room temp and grill them to medium well. Serve with Papaya-Coconut Salsa.