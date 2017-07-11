Bullhead City man accidentally shoots himself in the groin

Authorities in northwestern Arizona say a Bullhead City man is being treated at a Nevada hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the groin.

Mohave County Sheriff's officials say 19-year-old Matthew Scott McKinney had his firearm unsecured in the front of his pants while he was driving on Highway 95 early Monday.

McKinney told sheriff's deputies that he grabbed his firearm and it discharged.

Authorities say McKinney was airlifted to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas for treatment.

