Authorities capture double homicide suspect in Sanders case

Authorities say one man has been arrested as a person of interest in a double homicide case in northeastern Arizona.

Apache County Sheriff's Office Commander Roscoe Herrera says deputies captured 51-year-old Garry Wilckens Friday morning in Mesa and then transported him to the county jail.

Officials were asked to do a welfare check at the home of an elderly couple in Sanders after family members made several unanswered phone calls.

Sheriff's deputies made a forced entry into the home and discovered a bedroom window damaged by gunfire.

They found 81-year-old Robert Sorensen and 75-year-old Martha Sorensen dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

Herrera says Wilckens was a live-in boyfriend of a daughter of the couple at the time and that an investigation is ongoing.

