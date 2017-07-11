Phoenix man facing manslaughter charge after crash in Tempe

Authorities say a Phoenix man is facing charges of manslaughter, endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a fatal car crash last weekend.

Bryan Michael Wolf was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after Saturday night's collision in Tempe that left a woman dead.

The 26-year-old Wolf had his initial court appearance Monday and his bond was set at $75,000. He doesn't have an attorney yet.

[PDF: IA Paperwork for Bryan Wolf]

Police say Wolf allegedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle.

The woman driving the other car was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Two of passengers suffered serious injuries.

Court documents show Wolf had a blood-alcohol level of 0.11 percent at the time of the crash and he was talking to his brother on a cellphone.

