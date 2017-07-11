Plan your drive: Road work starts on the SR 87

Drivers who use State Route 87 between the Phoenix area and Payson should plan on extra travel time starting Tuesday, July 11, when the next phase of an improvement project focusing on roadway repair and erosion control gets underway.

When the SR 87 work zone is set up in the Slate Creek area about 25 miles south of Payson, the highway will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between mileposts 223 and 226, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The lane restrictions are scheduled to be in place through fall, including on weekends. ADOT plans to temporarily lift the lane closures over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Drivers heading to and from Payson and the White Mountains region should plan for extra travel time along SR 87. A 10-foot width restriction for vehicles also will be in effect while the project is taking place.

Crews began making repairs to the highway’s drainage system near Slate Creek earlier this year. Damage to some drainage pipes had occurred and devices used to measure ground movement, called inclinometers, had registered some slight movement in slopes next to the highway.

Over the next several months, crews will move nearly 27,000 cubic yards of dirt from along the northbound side of the highway to a location farther down a slope to help stabilize the area.

“We’re proactive when it comes to roadway and driver safety,” said Audra Merrick, ADOT’s North Central district engineer. “While this work at times will impact those looking to escape the heat in the Phoenix area, our goal is to keep travelers along SR 87 safe and prevent further damage to the highway.”

For more information on this project, visit azdot.gov/SR87Improvement

