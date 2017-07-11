Monsoon brings heavy rain, damage to parts of Phoenix Metro

The monsoon finally unleashed its fury of rain on parts of the Valley late Monday night.(Source: Kevin Nunn, 3TV/CBS 5)

The monsoon finally unleashed its fury of rain on parts of the Valley late Monday night.

Parts of the East Valley got drenched with as much as an inch of rain in just an hour.

A viewer video from Tatum Ranch near Tatum and Dynamite boulevards showed steady rain falling.

The Valley wasn’t the only place that saw rain. Heavy rain also came down in the Tucson area.

So far, there are reports of damage in the Gold Canyon area.

Gold Canyon resident Kevin Nunn said there was plenty of damage in his area.

He said that some roofs in his neighborhood were missing tiles and had water damage. He also described that the winds were horrific.

Resident Louise Schimmel's house, which was under construction was among the damaged. She said her home had been under construction since December and the home was almost fully framed before it was destroyed.

"I cried," she said. "I'm on the edge of tears right now looking at it."

Schimmel told 3TV/CBS 5 that the construction crew worked the last week during the heat to finish the framing.

Home in Gold Canyon has been under construction since December. Was almost fully framed. Not anymore thanks to overnight storm. #AZfamily pic.twitter.com/cjwTPq1pyS — Ryan Haarer (@RyanHaarer) July 11, 2017

