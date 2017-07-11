With dad on the mound, former Hamilton star Bellinger crushes it in Home Run Derby

It was a dream come true for the first-baseman from Scottsdale to have his father, Clay Bellinger, a former big leaguer himself, pitch to him in the contest. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/ESPN)

Former Chandler Hamilton star, and now Los Angeles Dodger, Cody Bellinger crushed several homers at the MLB's 2017 Home Run Derby on Monday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/ESPN)

Former Chandler Hamilton star, and now Los Angeles Dodger, Cody Bellinger crushed several homers at the MLB's 2017 Home Run Derby on Monday night.

Going into the event hosted at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, the 21-year-old rookie had the third-best odds of winning it all at 6-1, according to Westgate SuperBook.

Cody is currently tied for the National League lead with 24 home runs and was named an all-star reserve for the MLB All-Star Game.

"You always talk and dream about what if. He asked me if I wanted to do it and I said of course," said Cody Bellinger.

But it almost didn't work out that way, Clay needed to get time off work with the Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department.

Luckily, Clay's fellow firefighters volunteered to cover his shift and managed to support them both by watching the derby at the station.

"It was a no-brainer, some of us have lost children in our lives and the guys were there for us, they support because family is so important to us," said Gilbert firefighter/EMT Ben Ruiz.

Cody was so appreciative, he is sending the department autographed bats and baseballs.

With his dad pitching to him Monday night, Cody was able to move on from the first round, defeating Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon with 15 home runs.

Unfortunately, Cody couldn't duplicate the success in the semifinals, losing to fellow rookie, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge. Cody finished with 27 home runs total. Judge dominated the event with 47 home runs total and was crowned champion.

Despite not winning the event, Cody and his father lived out their dream participating in the home run derby. Plus, at 21 years of age, Cody likely has plenty more derbies in his future.

GFRD Sta 251 supporting Cody and Clay Bellinger during tonight's Home run derby. @ESPN @GilbertYourTown pic.twitter.com/PFnPwG8Afb — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) July 11, 2017

