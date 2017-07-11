Chick-fil-A is celebrating Cow Appreciation Day with free food

Today, Tuesday, July 11, is Chick-fil-A’s 13th Annual Cow Appreciation Day.

Customers who are willing to dress in any type of cow attire, from accessory to full-on cow costume will receive a free entree at any Chick-fil-A location.

Children get a free kid’s meal for dressing in their finest cow attire.

Last year, nearly 1.6 million free entrees were given to cow decked customers. Dressed up customers have the choice of almost every menu item offered except for salads.

Breakfast options include the Egg White Grill and Chicken, Chick-n-Minis, Greek Yogurt Parfait or any size fruit cup. For lunch and dinner feel free to choose from the seasonal Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich, a Chicken Deluxe Sandwich, nuggets and other drinks including a small frosted coffee or lemonade.

Cow appreciation day will last from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The stores will also be giving out free items all day, you can visit www.CowAppreciationDay.com for a complete list of redeemable items.

Expect long lines and crowds of cows for this annual chicken-loving event.

