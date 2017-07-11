7-Eleven celebrates 90th birthday by offering free Slurpees

Buy a Slurpee Tuesday at 7-Eleven, and it will not cost you a thing.

America's largest convenience store chain turns 90 and is celebrating with a Slurpee giveaway.

Participating stores nationwide are giving away small Slurpees from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while supplies last.

This giveaway continues their tradition that started on the retailer’s 75th birthday in 2002.

This year, 7-Eleven customers can also try their new Cotton Candy flavored Slurpee, which is only available for a limited time.

The company will continue their 90th birthday celebration with "Slurpee Week" which will go from July 12-18.

During that giveaway, Slurpee fans who purchase seven Slurpee drinks and scan the store's mobile app will receive 11 Slurpee drinks for free.

