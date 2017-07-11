110 at-risk shelter pets flown to freedom from Phoenix for second chance in Seattle

110 at-risk shelter pets will be flown to freedom for a second chance in Seattle. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Wings of Rescue will fly 110 at-risk shelter dogs and cats from overcrowded Phoenix and California animal shelters for a second chance in the Seattle, Washington area.

"Freekibble Flight to Freedom" is funded by non-profit GreaterGood, in partnership with Freekibble and takes off from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The homeless pets are expected to land in West Everett, Washington around 11:30 a.m.

"It's really refreshing to be able to help some amazing people," said Rick Browde with Wings of Rescue. "People in Phoenix need to know that they can stop by the Maricopa Animal Care and Control and find an amazing dog there."

In several shelters, adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized due to overcrowding. In other areas, many shelters have shortages of adoptable dogs and cats.

With the support of freekibble.com and greatergood.org communities funding transportation costs, Wings of Rescue will help the overcrowded shelters by flying the homeless pets to shelters where they can be adopted.

Browde said the average stay for the pets in the shelter they are headed is three to four days.

To date, Wings of Rescue and their volunteer pilots have saved 28,223 shelter pets.

"Those are the heroes, they're the ones who make this go," said Browde. "If it wasnt for them we wouldn't be in the air."

One of the pets, a pit bull named Roscoe, is not actually a shelter pet. His owners, Michael, moved to the northwest not thinking he'd be able to bring Roscoe with.

However, once he found out Roscoe could indeed come, Wings of Rescue volunteered to bring the dog aboard the flight. Michael will be waiting at the airport for Roscoe to arrive.

In addition, Halo and Purely for Pets donated 10,000 nutritious bowls of pet food to help care for the 110 pet passengers at the receiving shelter.

If interested in donating to help fly pets to freedom, visit this link here.

