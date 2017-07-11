Yuma Fire Department warns public of bridge diving

The City of Yuma Fire Department is warning visitors to not dive off bridges in the area after three people were injured in the last month. (Source: Yuma Fire Department)

The City of Yuma Fire Department is warning visitors to not dive off bridges in the area after three people were injured in the last month.

According to Yuma Fire, an injured person was reported on the Colorado River near the Ocean to Ocean bridge last Saturday.

Fire crews responded to the area and found a person suffering from an injury to their leg. The person was treated at the scene and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.

Yuma Fire said the individual was swinging from a rope attached to the railroad bridge over the Colorado River. That same person let go of the rope and landed in shallow water.

Yuma Fire officials said there were two similar incidents this month and after each response, their fire personnel had to cut down the rope from the bridge.

"It should be obvious that this is very dangerous behavior," Yuma Fire spokesman Michael Erfert said.

"The water is shallow and constantly changing. This behavior is causing very avoidable injuries, tying up emergency medical resources, and it is only a matter of time before a fatality results."

Erfert added that the Yuma area has some great water recreation opportunities, and he asks the public to use them sensibly.

Yuma Fire is urging anyone who witnesses someone attaching a rope or jumping from the bridge to report it to the police.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.