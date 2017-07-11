Dead, mutilated dog found by UPS driver in Phoenix

A police investigation is underway after a dead, mutilated dog was found by a UPS driver in Phoenix.

The UPS driver found the dog near the area of 3300 W. Monte Vista Road on the afternoon of July 5.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a dismembered dog with significant injuries, police said.

Phoenix police think the dog may have been used for dog fighting. However, they have yet to find any evidence that supports that theory currently.

Near the dog, officers found several buckets containing liquids and fearing they were hazardous, officers called the fire department.

Fire officials determined the liquids were not hazardous and police do not know what type of liquid was in them.

The case is considered open but police have little information to go on.

