Scottsdale officer uses Narcan to prevent opioid overdose death

A Scottsdale police officer was recognized for using the drug Narcan to save a man's life.

The department said this is the first time Narcan prevented an overdose death since Gov. Doug Ducey signed the Naloxone legislation.

Ofc. Tyler Parks had just started his shift on July 7 when he responded to an overdose call at a north Scottsdale apartment complex.

When he got there, he found a man who had overdosed on heroin and was unconscious.

"He was not in good shape. I couldn't say how many minutes but I can say there weren't very many minutes left for him to have a chance. His lips were blue and his breathing was almost non-existent," Parks said.

That's when he administered the first dose of Narcan.

"I gave that to him nasally," Parks said. "His breathing started to increase a little bit."

When firefighters arrived, they decided the victim needed a second dose of Narcan.

The man's breathing improved even more and he was taken to the hospital and made a full recovery.

"I've seen similar issues like this in my own family so it kinda hits home," Parks said.

Parks had just learned how to use Narcan two weeks ago. It used to be for only paramedics.

Narcan is a nasal spray used for opioid overdoses.

The man could still face criminal charges.

