Family escapes house fire in Phoenix

Fire at a home Monday near 40th Ave. and McDowell Rd. (10 July 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS5]

A family escaped their burning home unharmed Monday night in Phoenix near 40th Ave. and McDowell Road.

Phoenix Fire spokeswoman Capt. Reda Bigler said about 20 firefighters were called to a home at 39th Ave and Lynwood Street shortly before 9 p.m.

A family of nine, including three adults, six children and one dog, all got out of the home safely after they smelled smoke, said Bigler.

The home was having some work done on it at the time the fire broke out, said Bigler.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

