Top 10 indoor places to go to during the Valley summer

Everyone knows it’s hot in the summer in Arizona. Sure, you COULD wake up early to enjoy the outdoors but even then, it’s still at least 90 degrees. That’s why it’s better to stay indoors during the summer where it’s cool and you don’t have worry about getting sun burnt. So below are some spots you and the family can enjoy.

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see a photo of Makutu's Island]

Makutu’s Island

Kids love to let loose on playgrounds but when the metal and plastic slides are too hot, it’s time to take it indoors to Makutu’s Island in Chandler. The multi-level indoor playground with “tunnels and slides at every turn” including a 35-foot slide. There are separate rooms for parents and toddlers along with a spot to eat the basics like mac and cheese and pizza. For video game lovers, there’s an arcade room. Child cost $13 plus tax and one adult per child is free. Play areas are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

http://www.makutusisland.com/

6919 W. Ray Rd. Chandler, AZ 85226

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see a photo of Cardinals Training Camp]

Cardinals Training Camp

Arizona Cardinals had a disappointing season in 2016 but are looking to bounce back this year. The Cardinals were in the High Country for training camp until 2015 and they have since been at University of Phoenix Stadium. The stadium has its roof closed and is air conditioned. Kids and adults can watch the teams practice or the kids can just run around the stadium and throw the football. Best part? It’s free. Admission and parking! Camp starts on July 29 and is usually 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Check their website for specific days.

http://www.azcardinals.com/news-and-events/training-camp-info.html

1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see a photo of Uptown Farmers Market]

Uptown Farmers Market

Farmers markets are great ways to buy fresh and local produce but it can be a brutal task during the desert summer. Uptown Farmers Market has 70 out of 100 vendors move inside North Phoenix Baptist Church so customers can enjoy shopping while staying cool. It was ranked as one of the top farmers markets in the nation to visit. It’s every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

https://uptownmarketaz.com/

5757 N. Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see a photo of Tilt Studio]

Tilt Studio

Think of Tilt Studio as an arcade on steroids. Located in Tempe, the two-story 40,000 square foot facility features more than 150 classic and modern interactive video and redemption prize games. The place is good for adults, kids and groups. A word of warning, though, it may be kind of pricey for all the games they have to offer. Tilt Studio is offering a $30 game card for only $20 from June 1 until Aug. 31 but those game cards can go by pretty fast, especially during the weekend.

http://tiltstudio.com/locations/tempe-az/

5000 Arizona Mills Circle, Suite #669

Tempe, AZ 85282

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see a photo of DeSoto Central Market]

DeSoto Central Market

A lot of these places are for the active and those with kids. Desoto Central Market is a place to relax, maybe take a break from running around and enjoy some good food and/or drinks. There are six restaurants that range from a burger joint to an oyster place so there really is something for everybody. There are free Wi-Fi and free parking. During the summer, the market is closed on Mondays. But there’s trivia on Tuesdays and urban yoga on Saturdays.

915 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004

http://desotocentralmarket.com/

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see a photo of Ice Den]

Ice Den

A great way to cool down in the summer is to pretend it’s winter and hit the ice. Ice Den has two locations, one in Chandler and the other in Scottsdale. There are public skating sessions almost every day and pickup hockey games. For those who want to do more than just skate around the rink, there are skating classes. There’s also Friends & Family Night on certain Saturdays from 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Make sure to dress warmly since the facility is at 56 degrees. There’s also AZ Ice in Arcadia, Gilbert and Peoria.

http://www.icedenchandler.com/

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see a photo the Heard Museum]

Heard Museum

Summer is a wonderful time to go a museum, especially with kids out of school. You can keep them inside a cool building while keeping the mind active during the summer months. There a bunch of museums to go to, such as i.d.e.a. Museum, Children’s Museum of Phoenix, Arizona Museum of Natural History, Phoenix Art Museum, Challenger Space Center and more. The Heard Museum stands out as it has one of the most special Native American collections and displays in the U.S. The museum’s 11 galleries feature authentic Native art. The Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera exhibit runs through Aug. 20. There’s also a café for Southwest-inspired food and a gift shop.

2301 N. Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85004

http://heard.org/

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see a photo of Arizona Science Center]

Arizona Science Center

Sure, the Arizona Science Center should be included in the museums but it is so much more than that. It features permanent interactive exhibits for kids as wells as a featured exhibit. This season’s special exhibit is “Get Animated!” which allows visitors to see the animation process and create their own storyboards. It runs from June through September. There’s also a theater and a planetarium. Kids and adults can spend hours at this place. The catch is… it’s a little pricey. If you’re not a member, it’s $18 for adults and $13 for kids plus the “Get Animated!” experience is an extra $8 each for both kids and adults. The theater is also an extra $8 for an adult and $7 for a child. There are memberships you can buy which may be worth it depending on how often you go.

600 E. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.azscience.org/

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see a photo of Under Par Indoor Golf]

Under Par Indoor Golf

Who says you need to brave the summer heat in order to enjoy golf? Under Par in Tempe brings the golf experience inside and you don’t even have to walk those 18 holes. There are 12 simulator bays for customers that feature golf simulators for 21 different courses like Augusta and Pebble Beach. But just like regular golf, it’s not cheap. Hourly rates start at $20 an hour with 20-hour package for $340.

1245 W Elliot Road Suite 111 (Costco Plaza) Tempe, AZ 85284

http://www.underparindoorgolf.com/

[MOBILE USERS: Click/tap here to see a photo of AZ on the Rocks]

AZ on the Rocks

If this list seems a little sports and competition heavy, well, it is. Just because it’s hot outside, doesn’t mean you can’t break a sweat and AZ on the Rocks is proof of that. Rock climbing is a full body workout and a great way to stay in shape. This spot in Scottsdale is the largest indoor rock climbing facility in Arizona so you’ll find the wall that’s right for you. There are summer camps and classes to get even better. If rock climbing isn’t your thing, there’s yoga and weight training. Day passes are $22.50 for kids and $25.75 for adults who need gear.

16447 N. 91st Street Suite105, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

http://www.azontherocks.com/

More ways to beat the heat!

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.