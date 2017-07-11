ADOT addresses frequent I-17 closures

The state is also looking into the possibility of adding "demand lanes." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

ADOT is planning a $175 million project to add lanes to the I-17 between Anthem and Black Canyon City. That work should start in three years. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A brush fire closed the freeway for hours Sunday night, stranding weekend road-trippers, and creating a backup which stretched miles in both directions. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

ADOT is looking to proposals that would make driving easier on the I-17 but it will take a lot of money. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) knows people are frustrated with the latest series of closures of the Interstate 17 between Phoenix and Flagstaff.

In the last month, the freeway has been closed, or partially closed, at least nine times, either due to a crash or a nearby brush fire.

[RELATED: Brush fire contained near I-17 and Loop 303 contained]

A brush fire closed the freeway for hours Sunday night, stranding weekend road-trippers, and creating a backup which stretched miles in both directions.

[READ MORE: Brush fire near Sunset Point prompts lane closures, causes traffic backup]

"Everyone would love an easy answer to the I-17. We wish we could snap our fingers and [create] new lanes on the 17," ADOT's Doug Nintzel said.

Alternate routes are inconvenient. The normally two-hour, 20-minute drive from Phoenix to Flagstaff, grows an extra hour if you take State Route 87 through Payson. It takes an extra two hours if you go through Wickenburg, Prescott and Sedona.

"And those are not easy routes to take," Nintzel said, advising drivers to check social media before hitting the road and to postpone a trip until traffic starts moving again.

ADOT is planning a $175 million project to add lanes to the I-17 between Anthem and Black Canyon City. That work should start in three years.

The state is also looking into the possibility of adding "demand lanes."

[RELATED: ADOT considering reversible lanes on I-17 north of Phoenix]

"They could be used for traffic in either direction, depending on what the need is. They would carry busier northbound traffic on a Friday afternoon, and busier southbound traffic on a Sunday afternoon. We're exploring that idea," Nintzel said.

However, without funding, Nintzel said that plan will not move forward.

[RELATED: I-17 needs an update but ADOT lacks funding]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.