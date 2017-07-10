Satellite data goes hi-def

By Royal Norman, 3TV Chief Meteorologist
Comparing Satellite Images between the Goes-13 satellite and the Goes-16 satellite. (Source: NASA) Comparing Satellite Images between the Goes-13 satellite and the Goes-16 satellite. (Source: NASA)
The weather community is abuzz, rightly so, about the new Goes-16 satellite coming online this summer.

It will be available shortly on both 3TV and CBS 5. The scientists who designed Goes-16 are putting it through the final testing before letting the public in on it. But we’ve been seeing images for months now and they’re pretty incredible.

The first photo from NASA we’ve included shows Goes-16 compared to our current satellite. Yes, there are “true” color images now. That’s a huge advantage right off the bat. We don’t have to have our computers “paint” the landscape, it’s real.

Other cool things: The resolution will be four times greater than previous weather satellites and more than five times faster. We’ll get a satellite view of the U.S. every five minutes and, in storm situations, the satellite can be zeroed in on a line of storms and return data every 30 seconds. That’s fantastic considering it takes about five minutes to do an entire Doppler Radar scan.

Take a look at what Goes-16 did on June 28 when tornadoes were breaking out in Iowa.

And just last March, these storms exploded in Nebraska.

Oh, and guess what? Goes-16 does lightning.

We can’t wait for this tool is declared operational and we point Goes-16 at some monsoon storms in Arizona.

