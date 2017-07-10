Blood donations needed as supplies dwindle during summer

Supplies of blood during the summer months are low and United Blood Services is in desperate need of donations right now.

Blood supplies coast-to-coast are dangerously low due to a severe dip in donations leading up to and following the July 4th holiday, prompting a coordinated nationwide call for donors of blood of all types.

Current forecasting projects a shortfall of 5,700 donations in July and greater shortfalls throughout the summer.

In an effort to rebuild local an national supplies, United Blood Services is calling on the community to give blood this week and throughout the remainder of the summer.

It's easy to donate, for more information or to schedule an appointment go to their United Blood Services website.

Patients in need tomorrow are relying on blood donors today to make sure blood is available for both critical and ongoing needs.

