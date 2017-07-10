Goodwin Fire 100% contained, flood concerns take over

In a final update Monday evening, fire managers said the Goodwin Fire is 100 percent contained at a little more than 28,500 acres.

The fire started at about 4 p.m. on June 24 -- more than two weeks ago – and had spawned numerous evacuations. The cause is still under investigation.

Although the fire is contained, smoke “may be seen for several weeks as brush well inside the interior of the fire perimeter may smolder but present no danger of escaping established containment lines,” according to a joint news release from the Prescott National Forest, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire, and the Bureau of Land Management. “Firefighters will continue to patrol the fire perimeter for the next several days as added assurance for public safety.”

Now that crews have the fire fully contained, the concern turns to the potential for flooding.

"Large-scale wildfires dramatically alter the terrain and ground conditions," according to a Federal Emergency Management Agency fact sheet from Ready.gov. "Normally, vegetation absorbs rainfall, reducing runoff. However, wildfires leave the ground charred, barren, and unable to absorb water, creating conditions ripe for flash flooding and mudflow. Flood risk remains significantly higher until vegetation is restored—up to 5 years [sic] after a wildfire."

That’s the big picture. Residents of the Goodwin Fire burn area have very specific concerns, ones that are shared by all of the agencies that worked the fire and the Yavapai County Flood Control District.

“Increased water flows in the Big Bug Creek area and its tributaries along with Turkey Creek and its tributaries are anticipated bringing mud and debris flow along with ash,” warns Monday evening's news alert.

