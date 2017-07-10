County voters anxious, ask to be taken off voting rolls

Maricopa County's top election official says voters are asking to be taken off the voting rolls because they fear their personal information will end up in the hands of the Trump administration.

Nearly two weeks after a presidential commission looking into voter fraud asked states to hand over sensitive voter information, County Recorder Adrian Fontes says nearly 20 percent of calls regarding elections come from voters seeking to have their names taken off the registration list.

"Eighty percent is change of address... but two out of 10 people are asking to be removed from the voter rolls because they are afraid the Trump administration is going to be getting their information," he said.

Arizona was one of as many as 44 states that denied the request from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which asked for data that included Social Security numbers and dates of birth on voters.

Fontes says his office stands by that decision and will not provide that information.

