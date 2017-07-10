I-17 overnight closures in Phoenix scheduled this week

Stretches of southbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix will be closed during overnight hours this week (July 11-14) to allow crews to add permanent lane stripes on the freeway’s new layer of rubberized asphalt pavement.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following overnight closures are in place:

• Southbound I-17 closed between Bethany Home and Camelback roads from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (July 12) for permanent lane striping.

• Southbound I-17 closed between Camelback and Indian School roads from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday (July 13) for permanent lane striping.

• Southbound I-17 closed between Indian School and Thomas roads from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (July 14) for permanent lane striping.

When each of the overnight closures is in place, drivers should consider alternate southbound routes, including State Route 51. Southbound I-17 traffic exiting the freeway also can use the southbound frontage road.

For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to get more information about ADOT's projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

[MAP: SB I-17 overnight closures]





ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. The primary funding source for regional freeway improvements is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2004. More information about ADOT projects and the regional plan is available at www.azdot.gov/projects.

