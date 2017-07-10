First bridge installation of South Mountain Freeway complete

The South Mountain Freeway will connect the East Valley and the West Valley. (Source: ADOT)

The first bridge installation for the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway at 17th Avenue is complete.

The bridge is the first of 40 structures that will be built on a 22-mile-long corridor over a time period of three and a half years.

The freeway will connect the east Valley to the west Valley, bypassing the Interstate 10 through downtown Phoenix. It will save motorists approximately 25 minutes per day traveling on the corridor.

Overnight closures on 40th Street between Briarwood Terrace and Pecos Road will be in place Monday through Wednesday to continue construction. Crews plan to pour concrete and have finished bridges set in place by August.

The project was held up for months in the courts and has received criticism from residents living along the corridor.

Construction began late in 2016 after months of courtroom battles with the Gila River Indian Community, and Protecting Arizona's Resources and Children.

Construction of the new section of freeway is scheduled to finish late 2019.

