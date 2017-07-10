Fire chief issues warning about fake firefighter

Posted: Updated:
Somebody is pretending to be a firefighter is suspected of stealing from fire stations in southwestern Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Somebody is pretending to be a firefighter is suspected of stealing from fire stations in southwestern Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
According to Fire Chief Steven Kerber, the man also claimed to be David Tarver, the son of fallen firefighter Bret Tarver but he never had a son. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) According to Fire Chief Steven Kerber, the man also claimed to be David Tarver, the son of fallen firefighter Bret Tarver but he never had a son. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
A Facebook post by Kerber claims the bogus firefighter is suspected of stealing property from fire stations in southwestern Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A Facebook post by Kerber claims the bogus firefighter is suspected of stealing property from fire stations in southwestern Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -

Fire officials across the state are on the look-out for a guy pretending to be a Phoenix fire captain.

The imposter has reportedly shown up at the Regional Fire and Rescue station in Casa Grande twice in the past couple weeks.

According to Fire Chief Steven Kerber, the man also claimed to be David Tarver, the son of fallen firefighter Bret Tarver.

But that's impossible because Tarver never had a son.

Tarver died in the line of duty in 2001 while battling a 5-alarm structure fire at a Phoenix supermarket.

[RELATED: Arsonist sentenced in death of PFD firefighter]

Tarver is remembered for his heroism and bravery and devotion to his family.

Now it appears, someone may be taking advantage of Tarver's good name.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Reda Riddle-Bigler confirmed that the man is not a Phoenix fire captain and not the son of Tarver.

"It is disheartening," said Riddle. "It makes you wonder why. Why Bret Tarver? Why would you go around saying something like that - disrespecting the family."

[RELATED: Possible police impersonator on the loose]

A Facebook post by Kerber claims the bogus firefighter is suspected of stealing property from fire stations in southwestern Arizona.

An alert has been sent out to fire departments across the state warning them about the bogus firefighter.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio