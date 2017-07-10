Fire chief issues warning about fake firefighter

A Facebook post by Kerber claims the bogus firefighter is suspected of stealing property from fire stations in southwestern Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Fire officials across the state are on the look-out for a guy pretending to be a Phoenix fire captain.

The imposter has reportedly shown up at the Regional Fire and Rescue station in Casa Grande twice in the past couple weeks.

According to Fire Chief Steven Kerber, the man also claimed to be David Tarver, the son of fallen firefighter Bret Tarver.

But that's impossible because Tarver never had a son.

Tarver died in the line of duty in 2001 while battling a 5-alarm structure fire at a Phoenix supermarket.

Tarver is remembered for his heroism and bravery and devotion to his family.

Now it appears, someone may be taking advantage of Tarver's good name.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Reda Riddle-Bigler confirmed that the man is not a Phoenix fire captain and not the son of Tarver.

"It is disheartening," said Riddle. "It makes you wonder why. Why Bret Tarver? Why would you go around saying something like that - disrespecting the family."

A Facebook post by Kerber claims the bogus firefighter is suspected of stealing property from fire stations in southwestern Arizona.

An alert has been sent out to fire departments across the state warning them about the bogus firefighter.

