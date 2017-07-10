Amber Alert canceled, 3 missing kids found safe, mother arrested

An Amber Alert has been canceled after the Arizona Department of Public Safety located the three missing children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother on Monday.

A DPS trooper located the three children and two other kids inside a vehicle in a remote north of Globe at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday morning. DPS said all of the children appeared in good health.

The suspect, 33-year-old Bedajii Harnesberry, was arrested for three counts of custodial interference.

Bedajii is the three children's biological mother.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Parvati Harnesberry, 16, Ramachandra Harnesberry, 14, and Malchiyah Harnesberry, 11, had been missing since just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

They were last seen near 7800 Desert Quail Lane in Tucson with Bedajii Harnesberry in a green or tan 2003 Ford Taurus with unknown New Mexico paper license plate, PCSD said.

According to PCSD, their grandmother, Danese Harnesberry, has full custody of the kids. However, Bedajii had been staying with Danese since July Fourth. The two apparently got into a fight and Danese went to a neighbor's house. When she came back, she saw Bedajii trying to leave with the three kids. Danese tried to block her with her car but Bedajii was able to drive off.

When Danese returned inside the house, she found ingredients that were used to make chloroform, PCSD said. Deputies worried she used chloroform to take the children against their will.

Investigators believed they were headed toward Santa Fe County, New Mexico.

The Amber Alert was issued just after 4 p.m. Monday and canceled at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said it displayed the Amber Alert information on 234 overhead message boards across the state.

Marana is about 90 minutes south of Phoenix and about 30 minutes north of Tucson along I-10.

