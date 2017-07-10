Arrests made in Friday night fatal shooting

Phoenix police have identified the man found dead Friday near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Phoenix Police spokesman, Sgt. Jonathan Howard, said their officers were called to the area for a report of a shooting around 11:20 p.m.

The arriving officers found Roberto Silva-Perez, 38, who is known by multiple aliases, Victor Cuadral and Jose Ramirez-Adriano, dead in a car. Silva-Perez was wanted by the police for an outstanding warrant for drug sales.

Witnesses described a car that left the scene right after the shooting, said Howard. Police were able to catch up to it near 3rd Avenue and Yuma Street where the three people inside jumped out and tried to run away. All three were captured by officers as they fled the vehicle.

"As the three ran from the car, they threw drugs and a gun, but officers were able to find the items," said Howard.

Police arrested Crystal Amy Allison, 33; Anthony Elias Thomas, 26; and Luis Carlos Urias, 35, said Howard. All three are being charged with murder, armed robbery and drug charges.

