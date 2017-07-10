Two mountain rescues Monday for out-of-state hikers

A sign at the trail head informs hikers about the dangers of hiking in the heat. (10 July 2017) [Source: Phoenix Fire Dept.]

A family from Indiana was assisted off the Echo Canyon trail Monday. (10 July 2017) [Source: Phoenix Fire Dept.]

Two mountain rescues on Camelback Mountain Monday involve visitors from out of state who ran out of water on the trail.

Phoenix Fire Dept. Spokeswoman Capt. Reda Bigler said the first happened around 11 a.m. on the Cholla trail.

A family from Florida went hiking this morning, got lost, and ran out of water, said Bigler.

The mother and her two kids, ages 12 and 16, were located by the Phoenix Police helicopter. They were able to walk off the trail on their own after they were re-hydrated, said Bigler.

The second rescue happened to a family from Indiana out for a hike on the Echo Canyon trail today around noon.

Bigler said three kids, ages 4, 8, and 10, along with their father, ran out of water on the trail around noon.

Other hikers passing by saw them looking tired and thirsty back on the trail so they told a Park Ranger about them.

The rangers headed up the trail, found them, and gave them water and ice to cool them off.

After that they were able to hike off the trail on their own, said Bigler.

"Even though these families were from out of town the safety message is still clear, know your limits, stay hydrated, and avoid hiking into the heat of the day, " said Bigler.

