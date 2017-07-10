Tenants battle Arizona heat without air conditioning

Things are heating up inside the Cimmaron Springs apartment complex and there is no air conditioning to cool it down.

Residents of the apartment building have been living without air conditioning for more than a week.

[RELATED: Apartment residents battling heat with no air conditioning]

Air conditioners breaking down during the summer is not uncommon, but owners hold the responsibility to fix the issue.

[RELATED: Tenants at Phoenix apartment complex without A/C in brutal heat]

According to the Guide to the Arizona Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, tenants have the right to have repairs made by a licensed contractor after proper notice to the landlord.

The landlord has 10 days after they are first notified to repair the problem. If the tenant's health is put in danger because of the lack of AC, the landlord has five days.

If the apartment complex does not resolve the issue by Monday, the City of Phoenix said that it may issue a citation.

Apartment residents were given window units and offered Motel 6 vouchers, but many residents have chosen to stay for a variety of reasons, including pets.

[RELATED: Heat wave rental rights]

[RESOURCE: Your rights as a renter]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Extreme heat]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.