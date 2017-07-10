Arizona opioid crisis: Potential overdoses increase in first week of July

Opioid reports result in 661 possible overdose reports in the past month. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Real-time data collected by the Arizona Department of Health Services on opioid abuse in Arizona continues to paint an alarming picture.

AZDHS has been tracking the numbers in real time since a report on opioid overdose deaths in Arizona prompted Gov. Doug Ducey to declare a health crisis.

That report showed the number of opioid overdose death in 2016 was the highest in a decade.

The governor's declaration allowed the AZDHS to quickly develop a plan to require health providers to increase reporting on opioid-related deaths. That will allow the department to better understand how overdose deaths are happening and how to address the issue.

After completing the first week of July, reports show these numbers have continued to soar.

Since June 15, there have been about 661 possible opioid overdose reports.

Maricopa County still holds the highest number of opioid related deaths in the state.

There have been at least 367 deaths in the Maricopa County alone.

In Pima County, there have been 141 reported deaths and in Yuma, Pinal, Yavapai and Navajo counties, there have bee under 30 fatal reports.

La Paz, Mohave, Coconino, Graham, Santa Cruz and Cochise have less than 10 reports.

According to the AZDHS, 60 percent of the reports are from males, the other 40 percent are from females.

In total, 8 percent of reports are deadly.

Opioid overdoses in the state are reportedly not only affecting consumers either.

From June 15 through July 6, there have been 52 reports of babies born with possible drug-related withdrawal symptoms.

These reports also show that pharmacies and medical centers are putting together hundreds of reversal kits as well.

In total, there have been 543 naloxone doses administered outside of the hospital by emergency medical services, law enforcement and others.

Similarly, there have also been 204 naloxone kits distributed to the public by pharmacies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

