Jay-Z '4:44' tour coming to Phoenix

Jay-Z keeps his promise to fans and is bringing them closer to their favorite artists.

The rapper will be stopping in Phoenix on his 31-date "4:44" tour at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

TIDAL members will have early access on Monday at noon. General sales tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

His recent album "4:44" details his marriage with Beyonce and life as an entrepreneur.

