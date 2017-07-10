APS recognizes International Lineman Day with Liberty Wildlife

APS celebrated International Lineman Day on Monday at Liberty Wildlife.

The celebration at the wildlife center was to show one of the unique jobs that linemen do.

Apart from keeping the lights on in the Valley, linemen also spend time protecting and rescuing wildlife while on duty.

Laura Hackett works for Liberty Wildlife and says that being the Valley's wildlife rescue organization, they are the ones to call for help on wildlife situations.

"We've been working with APS and other local utilities and to ensure that wildlife is safe out there around all our man-made structures and things like that. So we have a really close relationship and go out to assist whenever ASP needs us in a wildlife situation," Hackett said.

She says that the most common wildlife situations are birds of prey building nests on power lines, which linemen and Liberty Wildlife employees must remove.

Hackett also mentioned that the public plays a big role in notifying their power company about unusual behavior on the power lines.

Doug Winebarger is a troubleman, also called an emergency responder, and has been working for APS for over 30 years.

"Where the nest is and the electrical equipment where they're nesting around is what I'm looking for," said Winebarger. "And if it's a dangerous situation for that animal, then obviously we'd want to move them to a safer pole."

Winebarger says that he has reached out to Liberty Wildlife in the past for help on removing a hawk and their partnership has been very successful.

The two companies work closely together to ensure that wildlife on power lines remain safe.

