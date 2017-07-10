Local girl hopes to become Muay Thai world champion

A local Muay Thai fighter is heading to Thailand for the IFMA Jr World Championships in Bangkok for the second time.

Tierra Brandt is a 15-year-old fighter gearing up for the world championships this August.

Brandt attended the games last year and brought back a bronze medal, but this year, she has a good chance of leaving with the gold.

The tournament begins August 3 and runs through August 11.

Brandt says that the Olympic committee will be in Thailand for the world championship this August, which means she could be one of the first Olympic athletes to compete in this sport.

The Olympic committee recently recognized Muay Thai as a sport for the 2024 games, and Brandt says she is not missing out on that.

"It makes me want to work harder, perform better. If I win gold this year there's a good chance I'll be on the Olympic team in 2024," said Brandt.

Brandt is leaving for Thailand in over a week to finish her training camp before the games begin.

Help us raise money to get me back to Thailand, while I represent team USA @ the world championships. Go fund me link is in bio!?????? pic.twitter.com/rwANXEh68W — Tierra Brandt (@tierra_brandt01) June 29, 2017

