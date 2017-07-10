Cardinals single-game tickets on sale this Saturday

Single-game tickets for Arizona Cardinals 2017 home games will go on sale this Saturday, July 15 at 10:00 a.m. exclusively through Ticketmaster.

Because of strong demand for Cardinals 2017 season tickets, the supply of tickets for individual games is limited and it is expected to be exhausted quickly.

In order to ensure that Arizona fans have the first and best opportunity to secure single game tickets, the first two hours of the sale will be limited to only those with Arizona zip codes.

Fans can purchase tickets on-line at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Beginning at noon on Saturday, residents outside of Arizona can also begin purchasing single game tickets, also exclusively through Ticketmaster.

Starting on Monday, July 17 tickets will also be available at the Cardinals Tempe Training Facility box office (8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.) and the University of Phoenix Stadium box office (10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.).

PLEASE NOTE: There will be a limit of four tickets per order for the September 25 game vs. Dallas, the November 9 contest vs. Seattle and the December 24 matchup vs. the New York Giants (while supplies last).

The upcoming season will be the Cardinals 12th at University of Phoenix Stadium, which opened in 2006.

The team has sold out all 114 games it has played at the venue.

