Arson suspect detained after attacking Phoenix Fire Dept. crew

48-year-old Donny Rice threatened firefighters with multiple knives and a saw. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man with multiple knives and a saw threatened Phoenix firefighters on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The firefighters had just finished putting out a brush fire near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road when the armed man, identified as 48-year-old Donny Rice, came towards them.

Rice, who was in a state of mental crisis, was threatening the firefighters and claimed he would burn down the whole river bottom.

[PDF: Original police report on 48-year-old Donny Rice]

Phoenix police officers were called to the scene and told Rice to drop the weapons. He refused, yelling profanities at the officers and told them to shoot him.

After Rice began approaching the officers, they deployed a Taser to subdue Rice.

Rice was taken into custody and is accused of arson and aggravated assault.

Officers observed smoke from a burnt bush near the area that they believe Rice started.

No one was injured.

