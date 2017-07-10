Fried Chicken

Ingredients Quantity Prep

Chicken 9 LBS Meat Pulled to Specs

Scallion 1 C Chopped

Onion 1 C Chopped

Tomato 1 C Chopped

Thyme ¼ C

Salt 3 T

Black Pepper 2 T Finely Ground

Rum ¼ C

Garlic 2 T C Minced

Pickapeppa 3 T

Pimento 2 T Finely Ground

1. Marinade Chicken with all above ingredients for minimum 3 hours.

Eggs 3 Each Beaten

Molasses 3 T

AP Flour 4 C

Salt 3 T

Black Pepper 1 T Ground

Pimento 1 T Ground



Canola Oil 3 C

2. Marinade Chicken before proceeding! (SEE ABOVE)

3. Beat Eggs with Molasses and set aside.

4. Combine AP Flour, Salt, Black Pepper & Pimento.

5. Scrape off all vegetables from chicken. Reserve any liquid and vegetables for gravy.

6. Dredge each drum stick into egg wash then toss in AP Flour mixture.

7. Lay onto sheet pan lined with parchment paper.

8. In a large sauté pan, add 3 Cups Canola oil. Bring to 275 degrees.

9. Place chicken into heated oil. Do not crowd the pot. Cover. Time for 2 minutes. Take the cover off. Make sure your oil is still at 275 degrees.

10. Rotate chicken at 2 minutes each side.

11. Rotate 5 times total, including head of drumstick, thigh, etc.

12. Temp each piece of chicken to 175 degrees