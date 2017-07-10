Penalty phase begins in death of Phoenix girl locked in a box

Sammantha Lucille Rebecca Allen. left, was convicted of killing her little cousin, Ame Deal, in 2011. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)

Lawyers are scheduled to make arguments Monday over whether an Arizona woman should get life in prison or be sentenced to death for her part in the death of her 10-year-old cousin who was padlocked inside a plastic storage box for six hours.

Sammantha Lucille Rebecca Allen was previously convicted on first-degree murder and child abuse charges in the 2011 death of Ame (pronounced AY-me) Deal.

Authorities say Allen and her husband are responsible for making Deal get into the box the night before as punishment for having stolen an ice pop and had fallen asleep without letting her out.

Allen's husband, John Michael Allen, is scheduled to be tried Oct. 9 on child abuse and murder charges.

He has pleaded not guilty.

State v Sammantha Allen: Defense is making their opening statements for the penalty phase. — MC Superior Court (@courtpio) July 10, 2017

State v Sammantha Allen: Judge Teresa Sanders is now reading jury instructions for the penalty phase. — MC Superior Court (@courtpio) July 10, 2017

State v Sammantha Allen: Juror number three, previously an alternate juror, will replace juror number eight on the jury. — MC Superior Court (@courtpio) July 10, 2017

State v Sammantha Allen: Judge Teresa Sanders excused juror number eight. — MC Superior Court (@courtpio) July 10, 2017

State v Sammantha Allen: The penalty phase of the trial begins today at 10:30 am before Judge Teresa Sanders in South Court Tower 5A. — MC Superior Court (@courtpio) July 10, 2017

