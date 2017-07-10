Small plane crashes in desert north of Phoenix

A small plane crashed in the desert north of Phoenix on Monday morning.

It happened near Interstate 17 and New River Road.

"A homebuilt Arion Lightning crashed off the Deer Valley Airport under unknown circumstances around 7:45 a.m.," Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email. "The pilot, who was the only person on board, was not injured."

The Phoenix Fire Department, Daisy Mountain Fire Department and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.

Gregor said The FAA will investigate the crash.

Crews responded this a.m. to reports of an aircraft down. Luckily there were no injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/rykp41G918 — Daisy Mountain Fire (@dmfdpio) July 10, 2017

Pilot refused medical attention, plane with wing damage. MCSO patrol deputies out with the pilot. pic.twitter.com/N0geTnbhbQ — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) July 10, 2017

MCSO deputies on scene with a small single engine plane who made an emergency landing in New River, single occupant with no injuries. — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) July 10, 2017

