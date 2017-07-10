Small plane crashes in desert north of Phoenix

A small plane crashed in the desert north of Phoenix on Monday morning.

It happened near Interstate 17 and New River Road.

"A homebuilt Arion Lightning crashed off the Deer Valley Airport under unknown circumstances around 7:45 a.m.," Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email. "The pilot, who was the only person on board, was not injured."

The Phoenix Fire Department, Daisy Mountain Fire Department and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.

Gregor said The FAA will investigate the crash.

