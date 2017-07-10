Back-to-school event for Chandler families in need is coming up

The crowd full of families. (Source: City of Chandler)

Chandler families are participating in the fifth annual Operation Back to School Chandler on Saturday, July 22.

The back-to-school event is open to all Chandler families with students who need school supplies. This is the largest back-to-school event in the East Valley. Last year more than 3,000 families attended and 2,500 backpacks were distributed.

Eligible Chandler students in grades K-12 can receive all they need when it comes to preparation for school including, backpacks filled with supplies, shoes, uniforms, socks and underwear (while supplies last).

The back-to-school event will also have special giveaways and prizes, along with the opportunity for families to learn more about free after-school programs.

Buses will be available for Title 1 families as transportation to the event. For details families, must contact their Title 1 parent or teacher liaison.

To ensure participation at the event families must bring with them:

A previous report card or enrollment form to confirm attendance at Chandler schools or a current utility bill to confirm Chandler residency

Parents and guardians must bring some form of ID

Children must also be present at the event

The event is scheduled from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Chandler High School, 350 N. Arizona Ave.

For more information on Operation Back to School Chandler, visit backtoschoolchandler.org.

