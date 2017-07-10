Louise Solheim, wife of late Ping founder, dies at 99

Louise Solheim, the wife of late Ping golf equipment founder Karsten Solheim, has died. She was 99. (Source: PING)

Ping said she died Friday. The company didn't give a cause of death.

"We lost a very special woman who touched and improved the lives of so many," said son John A. Solheim, Ping's Chairman and CEO. "Our mother was a blessing to everyone in so many ways. She had a special quality that gave her the ability to bring a smile to everyone's face and she handled every situation with grace. We looked to her for guidance in all aspects of our lives and she always took great care to advise us, building our confidence to make decisions ourselves. We will miss her dearly. Our entire family is at peace knowing she's now in God's care."

Karsten Solheim died in 2000.

It is with great sadness we share that Louise Solheim, wife of PING Founder Karsten Solheim, passed away this morning at the age of 99. pic.twitter.com/BGWu58raj1 — PING GOLF (@PingTour) July 8, 2017

