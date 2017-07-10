Suspect wanted after leading law enforcement on pursuit in stolen vehicle

Multiple law enforcement vehicles were involved in a pursuit of a stolen Honda last week, ending in Wittman, Arizona with the suspect still at large.

A Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a green 1997 Honda sedan while driving south on U.S. 93 on Wednesday, July 5, according to YCSO.

When the deputy conducted a license plate check, it returned to a stolen vehicle. After the driver of the vehicle, 43-year-old David Pendleton, spotted the deputy behind him, he turned off U.S. 93 and sped away onto Rancho Casitas Road.

Pendleton circled the area in the Honda before running a stop sign and returning to southbound U.S. 93.

He reached speeds upwards of 100 MPH while going around four cars and a semi-truck in a no-passing zone, causing a northbound vehicle to run off the road into the shoulder.

Pendleton proceeded at over 100 MPH as he transitioned onto U.S. 60, still heading south. While on the U.S. 60, Pendleton threw several objects at the sheriff’s vehicle causing minor damage. He also continued to force several motorists off the roadway while crossing into oncoming traffic.

As the pursuit continued, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist in the pursuit of Pendleton and they deployed stop sticks in the path of the Honda.

After Pendleton struck the stop sticks, he turned west off U.S. 60 onto a Wittman side road, then made several turns on side streets, running stop signs and cutting through private driveways, YCSO said.

The Honda ended up on Crozier Road before driving down a dead-end road, where it came to a sliding stop, colliding with a barbed wire fence.

Pendleton exited the Honda and ran north, out of sight of the deputy. The deputy remained with the stolen vehicle, pending assistance from other deputy officers.

While deputies checked the vehicle, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Deputies located about 8 grams of marijuana inside the vehicle along with some marijuana “wax”, a black BB handgun modified to look like a real firearm and identification for David Pendleton.

Deputies confirmed the photo on the ID matched that of the suspect who fled, YCSO said.

Deputies set up a containment of the area and began a search with the aid of MCSO deputies, an MCSO search dog and air support from a DPS Ranger helicopter crew. Pendleton was not located.

Pendleton is being sought for charges including theft means of transportation, possession of stolen property, felony flight, reckless driving and more.

Anyone with information on Pendleton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Yavapai Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232. Silent Witness callers are eligible for a cash reward if the tip leads to Pendleton’s arrest.

