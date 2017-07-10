Phoenix PD arrest man who ran after crashing into police car

A suspect that was injured by a K9 officer is being loaded in an ambulance. (10 July 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS 5]

A man that crashed his car into a police cruiser and took off on foot Sunday has been arrested.

The incident began when the man refused to stop for Arizona Department of Public Safety officers on northbound Interstate 17 near Bell Road, said Phoenix Police spokesman, Sgt. Howard.

A Phoenix Police officer spotted the vehicle on the I-17 northbound access road, but the driver refused to stop, said Howard.

The driver attempted to enter the freeway in the wrong direction, southbound in the northbound lanes, but the officer was able to block access with his police cruiser. The man collided with the police car before fleeing out of sight, said Howard.

The Phoenix Police Department air unit located the vehicle in a nearby business complex. The man was found hiding in the nearby neighborhood by a police K9 and he was taken into custody. The man was injured by the K9 officer as he was being arrested and was taken to local hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The name of the man involved has not been released.

