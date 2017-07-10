Apartment residents battling heat with no air conditioning

“It’s hot and we can’t sleep at night. It’s so hot,” says 10-year-old resident Diyar Ahmed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

They say they’ve been without air conditioning for far too long. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Residents at the Cimmaron Springs Apartments in Phoenix say they are hot under the collar, literally and figuratively. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Residents at the Cimmaron Springs Apartments in Phoenix say they are hot under the collar, literally and figuratively. They say they’ve been without air conditioning for far too long.

It's tough to find relief in this brutal heat.

“It’s hot and we can’t sleep at night. It’s so hot,” says 10-year-old resident Diyar Ahmed.

Some residents are resorting to packing up their cars and taking off to escape the extreme temperatures inside their apartments. Others say they are forced to stay.

The complex did offer motel vouchers, but many residents say they can't leave for several reasons, including pets.

“I deal with it. I have three animals I can't leave,” says resident Robert Burns.

They say management has installed window units, but even with those, they say temperatures inside are nearly unbearable and say this has happened before.

“I had to go put cold water in the sink and take a rag to put on me to keep me damp just to get some comfort out of the fan,” says resident William Moore.

“It's kinda rough living in these conditions that have been here this long and this has been a continuation from year after year," said Burns.

One resident, Hussain Allami, says he hasn’t had air or heat for a year. But with this extreme heat, he says it’s affecting his health.

“I'm sick right now. I feel my eyes. Look at my eyes. It's not normal because of the heat, I have a headache.”

These residents say it’s so hot inside, even in this brutal heat, they go outside to find a breeze of relief.

“And I go outside cause I can’t stay in the home, it’s so hot,” says Diyar.

The City of Phoenix says they are investigating and may issue citations if this problem isn’t fixed by Monday.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.